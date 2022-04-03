One Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 272,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,740. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $102.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49.

