AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.68. 5,703,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.08. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $164.66. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.