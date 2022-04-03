Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 4,974,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,021. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.