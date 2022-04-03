StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

RRGB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 373,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,438. The company has a market cap of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

