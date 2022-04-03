StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.
RRGB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 373,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,438. The company has a market cap of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $39.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
