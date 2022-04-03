The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 42,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The RMR Group has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.64.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.