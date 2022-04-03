Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $694.83. 603,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,011. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $710.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $17,996,767. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

