StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $591.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

