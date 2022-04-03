RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
RCMT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 318,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
