Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $7,090,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

