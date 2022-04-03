Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $98.84 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

