Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $361.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.26 and a 200-day moving average of $370.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

