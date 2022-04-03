1,818 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.