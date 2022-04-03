Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 478,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,325. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $191.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,568 shares of company stock worth $2,247,591 over the last 90 days. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 576,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

