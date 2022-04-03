Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 478,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,325. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $191.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,568 shares of company stock worth $2,247,591 over the last 90 days. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.