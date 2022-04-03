Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 444,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,657. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

