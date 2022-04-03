Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 444,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,657. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortis (FTS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.