StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $68,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

