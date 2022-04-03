HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 158,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

