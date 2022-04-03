Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 550,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.