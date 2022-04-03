StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

C opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

