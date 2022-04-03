BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BWXT stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

