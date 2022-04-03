GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. GAP has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

