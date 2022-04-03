AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.13.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $126.76.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

