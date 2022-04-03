TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $125.48 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

