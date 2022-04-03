Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 27th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

CMCSA opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Comcast by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

