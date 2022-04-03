Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

