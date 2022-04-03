Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

