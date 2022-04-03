StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

RCI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 208,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

