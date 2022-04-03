Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.90.

NYSE RGA traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 374,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,553,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,957,000 after acquiring an additional 333,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

