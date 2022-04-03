StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.44. The company had a trading volume of 422,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.93. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

