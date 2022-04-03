Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

RENN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 65,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Renren has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Renren by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

