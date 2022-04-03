Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 661,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.