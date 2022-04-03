Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AKBA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

