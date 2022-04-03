Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

