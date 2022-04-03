Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

