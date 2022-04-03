Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,376,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

SBUX opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

