Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,082. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

