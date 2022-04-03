The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 281,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,737,895. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

