Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $284.48. 740,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average is $308.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

