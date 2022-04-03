PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $4.04. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 150,108 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.50.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 122,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 168,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.