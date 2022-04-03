Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.

Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

A stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.35.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

