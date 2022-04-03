Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.68

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$81.68 and traded as low as C$76.97. Cogeco shares last traded at C$77.34, with a volume of 30,441 shares.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.
Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
