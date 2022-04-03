Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at KGI Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KGI Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

