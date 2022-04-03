Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 142.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

NYSE CUZ opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,051,000 after buying an additional 752,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cousins Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

