FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.29

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.29 and traded as low as $10.51. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 28,832 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.
FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)
