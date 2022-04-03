John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $206.07

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 206.07 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 160.65 ($2.10). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,519,211 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.97).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.35.

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,590.59). Insiders bought a total of 6,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,771 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

