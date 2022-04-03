Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AMSC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.