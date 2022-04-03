GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

