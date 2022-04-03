StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $824.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

