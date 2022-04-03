StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spire (NYSE:SR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of SR opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Spire by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spire by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

