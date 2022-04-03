Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 99 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 99 ($1.30).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON CNA opened at GBX 78.36 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.55. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,447.97). Insiders acquired 2,661 shares of company stock valued at $216,863 in the last three months.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

