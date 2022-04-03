StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNG. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

